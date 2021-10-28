The Lawfare Podcast: The SEC and the Facebook Papers

A Guantanamo Bay prisoner who was interrogated and tortured at a CIA black site described his experience openly for the first time Thursday before a military jury, according to the New York Times. Majid Khan, a former courier for al-Qaeda, was subject to “enhanced interrogation techniques” that agents used to coerce information from suspected terrorists during his three years in CIA black sites. Khan spoke of being beaten, given forced enemas, sexually abused and waterboarded. He read from a 39-page statement that did not disclose the names of CIA agents or the countries and foreign intelligence agencies that played a role in his detention—information protected by the national security court. In February 2012, Khan pled guilty to terrorism charges. A panel of military officers is set to sentence Khan to between 25 to 40 years in prison, but under a secret deal, Khan’s sentence will be greatly reduced for his extensive cooperation with U.S. authorities.

