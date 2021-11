Cassette Beasts, a monster battler that sees you trapping monsters on cassette tapes, now has a publisher. This open-world RPG was announced last year but indie developer Bytten Studio has re-announced the title? Why? Because they’ve teamed up with publishers Raw Fury (whose previous titles include Townscaper and West of Dead) to release the game on consoles and PC. Hopefully this’ll give the game a greater reach, because just watching the trailer gives us a big grin, so much so that we’ll forgive Bytten for doing the “vampyre” thing of swapping an “i” our for a “y”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO