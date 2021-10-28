8206 Graves Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23803

Two of the nations' largest pharmacy chains — CVS Health and Walgreens — are accepting coronavirus vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11. CVS Health announced Wednesday that it will be offering kids 5-11 years of age the pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, Nov. 7, "upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply".
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) conceded to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, hours after Youngkin declared victory. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement. "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family." Youngkin narrowly defeated...
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday that Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faulted all sides for committing abuses, and “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea. The...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.”
