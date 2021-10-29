CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field to try to take home the Heartland Trophy on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. The game has a 36.5-point over/under.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

  • Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 36.5 points four of seven times.
  • In 85.7% of Iowa's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 36.5.
  • Saturday's total is 12.6 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.5 points more than the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 9.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Wisconsin is 3-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Badgers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Badgers average 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per matchup (14.6).
  • When Wisconsin scores more than 14.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Badgers rack up 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (301.1).
  • Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 301.1 yards.
  • The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends

  • Iowa has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Iowa's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Hawkeyes score 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers allow (18.4).
  • Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Hawkeyes rack up 310.9 yards per game, 87.9 more yards than the 223 the Badgers give up.
  • In games that Iowa totals over 223 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats

