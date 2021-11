Riverside County supervisors Tuesday, Oct. 19, approved a tentative schedule for 2022, designating days on which no meetings will be held. Board of Supervisors clerk Kecia Harper-Ihem, with the concurrence of board co-chair Jeff Hewitt, who will serve as chairman next year, initially proposed no board meetings on 19 Tuesdays – the day of the week when the board is supposed to be in regular open session. At the request of current Chair Karen Spiegel, an additional Tuesday was added in September to account for celebration of the Jewish High Holy Days, specifically Rosh Hashanah, bringing the total to 20 Tuesdays. The board can always make adjustments to the schedule whenever it deems them necessary and has done so in previous years. Most of the Tuesdays when no meetings are pla.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO