CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

RICHLAND COUNTY REPUBLICANS / ANNUAL FALL EVENT SATURDAY

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Richland County Republican Central Committee will host its Annual Fall Event this coming Saturday, starting at 12:00 noon, in the...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Republicans Dominate County Election

MAYVILLE — It was a good night to be a Republican in Chautauqua County Tuesday. In addition to dominating the County Executive and County Clerk’s races, they also swept through the County Legislature races. The GOP grabbed 15 of 19 County Legislature seats. As of late Tuesday evening, county legislative...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
midlothianmirror.com

Citywide fall cleanup event set for Saturday

Midlothian Public Works Department invites residents to drop off their non-hazardous waste at a free Cleanup Day to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1050 N. Highway 67, from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents may drop off non-hazardous waste items for disposal or recycling, including: furniture, appliances (Freon removal...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Daily News

North Dakota Association of Counties 2021 tour visits Richland

Representatives from the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) and county commissioners association visited the Richland County Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 27, to speak with Richland County department heads about state and local issues. Representatives from the NDACo were Executive Director Terry Traynor and President Carrie Krause. President Chad Peterson represented...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Dessert
visitkc.com

34th Annual Fall Muster

Soak in the sights and sounds of a functioning 1820s Army post where men, women and children formed a frontier community tied to world events and commerce. Hear the fife and drum and officer commands as they bring the past to life at this historic national landmark.
POLITICS
Greenville Herald-Banner

Hunt County Veterans Day parade Saturday, other events scheduled

Multiple events, including the downtown parade, have been scheduled in Hunt County in honor of Veterans Day. • William Caldwell of Greenville has been named as the Grand Marshal for the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday morning. Caldwell is a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. Staging for the parade is at Farmers Market in downtown Greenville at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and return to the Farmers Market. The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade. Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
wach.com

Election day in Columbia-Richland County sees 'slow but steady' voter turnout

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – There are offices up for grabs all across the state this election day, but here in the Midlands, there is about to be a significant change in leadership in the capital city. After a decade of consistency in the mayor’s office, a new mayor will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

Second annual Fall Festival wraps up in Wolfe County

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The second annual Fall Festival in Wolfe County wrapped up Saturday. Featuring a haunted barn, haunted trail, zombie walk, a “witches ride,” the festival ended with food and craft vendors. Despite some wet weather, Wolfe County Tourism Member, Leah McWhorter, said the attendance rate of the...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
Santa Maria Times

Lompoc youth, families invited to annual Old Town trick-or-treat event Saturday

Thirty businesses will be handing out candy from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, as part of the Lompoc Chamber's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event, co-hosted by Lompoc’s Recreation Department and Shop Small. Participating businesses will display a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window, according to an...
LOMPOC, CA
coladaily.com

Richland County municipal election results

According to scvotes.gov, there were 20,352 ballots cast by residents of Richland County in the 2021 municipal elections. In addition many voters cast an early absentee ballot, thousands went to the polling stations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Several races were very close with possible runoffs likely. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
freedom929.com

UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS

(STRINGTOWN) The St. Joseph Church Parish Hall in Stringtown will host its “carry out only” Soup Supper this coming Sunday evening, with serving from 4:00 until 6:00. A two-person meal deal for $15 includes one quart of vegetable soup or chili, plus two hot dogs, two bags of chips, and a cookie (maybe two depending on size). The soup is also available by pint or quart and individual items for sale seperately. Basket raffle tickets also on sale. Due to COVID-19 and wanting to stay safe, no dine-in service is offered.
POLITICS
edgefieldadvertiser.com

RICHLAND CREEK ANTIQUE FALL FESTIVAL

​The 25th ANNIVERSARY of the Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival/ Tractor/Engine Show and Pull will be at 542 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, SC 29166 in Saluda County. This location is off of Hwy 178 between Saluda and Batesburg and off of Hwy 39 between Ridge Spring and Saluda. Large signs will be posted for specific directions. The gates open at 8:00am each day.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
freedom929.com

COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS & MORE

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney continues to take appointments for COVID-19 Booster Shots, today through this coming Wednesday, November 3rd. The Booster Shots will be administered on back-to-back Thursdays this month, starting this coming Thursday, November 4th, and the following Thursday next week, November 11th, both in the mornings and afternoons, at the Olney City Park Community Building. The various types of flu vaccines are also available for the whole family at the TB&H Office, for those ages 6 months and older. Call 392-6241 or check online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kmvt

Annual Twin Falls Trick-or-Treat event expecting large turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls is gearing up for Saturday’s annual Trick-or-Treat event on Main Avenue. Organizers said the event, which has been in existence for over 30 years, will be held on Saturday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. In its infancy, the event hosted roughly...
TWIN FALLS, ID
richlandsource.com

Richland County Board of Elections seeks poll workers for Oct. 28 training

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Board of Elections needs additional poll workers for the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election. The Board has scheduled a class for new Precinct Election Officials (Poll Workers) for the Nov. 2 General Election on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Avenue in the Upper Level Classroom. If you enter through the front entrance from the main front parking area, the classroom will be to your right, past the elevators.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
lowndescounty.com

City and County Host Fall Electronics Recycling Event, November 13

City and County Host Fall Electronics Recycling Event, November 13. City and County Residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming Fall Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works Departments will jointly host the community recycling event on November 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy