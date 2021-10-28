RICHLAND COUNTY REPUBLICANS / ANNUAL FALL EVENT SATURDAY

Multiple events, including the downtown parade, have been scheduled in Hunt County in honor of Veterans Day. • William Caldwell of Greenville has been named as the Grand Marshal for the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday morning. Caldwell is a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. Staging for the parade is at Farmers Market in downtown Greenville at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and return to the Farmers Market. The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade. Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.

