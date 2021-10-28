The housing market is crazy. Are manufactured homes the solution?

Volvo has released a new report showing how electric vehicles (EVs) can significantly cut lifecycle carbon emissions when powered by renewable electricity from wind and solar versus recharging by energy sources derived from fossil fuels. The automaker is leveraging this report, which centers on the new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, to encourage and enlist government leaders and energy industry heads to boost their investments in clean energy as they meet at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.
