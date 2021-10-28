CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Pain and Maxwell Britten want to mix you a drink

By Dalia Colon
wusf.org
 6 days ago

Grammy winner and Tallahassee native T-Pain is known for his collaborations, like All I Do Is Win with DJ Khaled, Good Life with Kanye West and Low with his fellow Floridian Flo Rida. But T-Pain’s latest project takes him out of the music studio and into the kitchen. It’s...

XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
TheDailyBeast

‘Pour One Up, Pour One Out’ With T-Pain and His Favorite Drinks

Given that T-Pain’s biggest hit song is “Buy U A Drank,” it’s not surprising that he has a favorite drink himself. What is surprising is how simple it is to make. “It’s literally just straight tequila—not going to lie,” he admits. “I like my drinks to not be work. If this just came already chilled, I’d probably just drink it out the bottle.” Though it’s not complicated, it can’t be made with just any tequila or served in just any glass. The Grammy Award-winning musician has specific requirements for every aspect of his signature beverage. He typically makes it after his kids are settled in for the night, when he retires to the music and podcasting studio in the basement of his Atlanta home. “It’s my chill-out thing,” he says. “It makes me so happy.”
defpen

T-Pain Teams Up With Twitch To Support Musicians

T-Pain has launched his latest venture with Twitch. In an effort to grow his imprint through the platform while supporting other musicians, he will host “Post Ya Song” and “Post Ya Beat” livestreams where he will review music from rising creatives. He will also curate his own “Power By T-Pain” playlist and host exclusive listening parties for his own projects.
Oracle

USF prepares to drop ‘low’ for T-Pain

Homecoming Week will have a special treat for fans of R&B, hip-hop and rap as artist of famous songs “Buy U a Drank” and “Low” T-Pain will headline this year’s concert — 14 years after his first appearance on campus. T-Pain will be performing Thursday at Lot 35, located across...
Rolling Stone

Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a ‘Brutal’ Record Deal to Get There

When Summer Walker’s new album, Still Over It, comes out on Friday, commercial expectations will be high. The R&B singer erupted in 2019 with singles that channeled Nineties classics, especially the Top 20 hit “Playing Games” — which built on the unimpeachable foundation of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” — and the platinum-certified “Come Thru,” a slick homage to Usher’s transcendently flirty “You Make Me Wanna.” The accompanying album, Over It, launched with the biggest first week of any female R&B singer since Beyoncé put out Lemonade. But this success seems to have occurred while Walker was locked into a lopsided...
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
ETOnline.com

Saweetie to Host and Perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

The 28-year-old rapper is set to host the 2021 MTV EMAs on Sunday, Nov. 14. Saweetie will also take the stage and perform her hit "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her upcoming debut album, Pretty B***h Music. "Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs,” Sweetie said in...
Bossip

T-Pain Announces Twitch Partnership & Reveals His Plans With The Platform

T-Pain is constantly making moves, still trailblazing in the industry he’s been a part of for decades. The latest move for the musician is an official partnership with Twitch, strengthening an already-established connection between the music and livestreaming communities. Along with the partnership, Pain is also hosting an exclusive listening...
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Enlists The Help Of Twitch Followers For "I'm Cool With That"

Yesterday, it was announced that T-Pain had entered into a partnership with streaming platform Twitch, and that a new song would drop to celebrate the occasion. According to Pain, who had already been an avid Twitch streamer before the partnership, the celebratory track titled "I'm Cool With That," was made entirely from scratch, with the assistance of his own Twitch followers. Explaining that he had made the record in collaboration with his followers while on a live stream, Pain debuted the song last night during a separate live stream on the platform.
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: T-Pain – ‘I’m Cool With That’

After scoring his first Hot 100 entry in 2 years with the Kehlani-assisted, ‘I Like Dat,’ rapper/singer/producer T-Pain is looking to repeat the feat by his lonesome with the cut’s follow-up, ‘I’m Cool with That.’. A tale about the art of letting go and not sweating the small stuff, ‘Cool’...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

