Gold ticks up as U.S. bond yields slip, ECB decision in focus

The broad market environment today favors the bear camp in gold and silver, with the negative economic comments from China pressuring many commodities. Apparently, China’s Premier has warned of new downward pressures on the Chinese economy which some economists suggest could be the result of China fighting inflation by restricting output and potentially reducing commodity demand. Not surprisingly, the upside breakout Monday in the December Dollar Index knocked gold sharply lower. The focus of the gold and silver trade yesterday was on the US dollar, as a significant bounce in around 9 AM CDT resulted in gold forging a loss of $7 in less than 10 minutes. Silver experienced a 10-minute slide of $0.22. While gold and silver have experienced only fleeting inflationary lift recently, seeing China warn against downward pressures in their economy takes a bite out of the inflation story. Silver ETFs fell precipitously yesterday by 1.6 million ounces leaving, the year-to-date gain down at a mere 2%. Gold ETF holdings declined by 17,000 and are now 8.3% lower on the year. As if the bull camp did not have enough worries, the FOMC meeting ends today and with what is expected to be announcement of the beginning of tapering. In short, the temporary flare in gold and silver prices on Monday (from an inflationary wave of buying throughout commodities) has been lost, and it is likely that inflation will be dealt a more serious but temporary blow by the statements from the US Federal Reserve this afternoon. After seeing December gold rally above its 200-day moving average on October 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, the bull camp could be concerned about its inability to hold above that line. It comes int today $1,796.90. We suggest traders exit longs and look to reset on a post-Fed tapering announcement dip to $1,750. December silver did post an outside day up on Monday, but the charts collapsed Tuesday, and they have extended lower today, leaving it at its lowest level since October 19. December silver is undermined by Chinese growth warnings, periodic strength in the Dollar, softer energy, and weakness in gold. It could be on a track to retest $23.00.

