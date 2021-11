A conversation with researchers Alexandra Feldberg and Tami Kim on rooting out bias in customer interactions. Alexandra Feldberg and Tami Kim, assistant professors at Harvard Business School and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, respectively, say companies are overlooking an important place to root out bias: on the front lines with customers. While many firms are promoting a more equitable workforce through their HR functions, too few firms even realize how costly bias can be in everyday interactions between workers and customers. The researchers explain how organizations can identify and address this overlooked problem. Feldberg and Kim are the coauthors of the HBR article “Fighting Bias on the Front Lines.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO