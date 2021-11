This sweet and simple vanilla buttercream frosting is easy to whip up and pipes beautifully. It’s the perfect frosting to top cakes and cupcakes. This homemade vanilla buttercream frosting recipe has been used in our family for generations. It is also known as “American buttercream frosting”. I love this recipe because it is easy, tastes great, and can be used in so many different ways. It can be used for spreading, as a filler between cake layers, and it is perfect for piping. It’s a great all-around frosting that can be used for just about anything. In this post, we will share with you our favorite tips and tricks for mastering this recipe and using it for cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and more.

