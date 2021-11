On Friday, Oct. 1 the Tri High School football team traveled to Knightstown for a Tri-Eastern Conference game and hammered the host Panthers 72-0 at Don Willard Field. Several school records were set on both sides in that contest, and the two teams meet again Friday night, this time in the semifinals of Class A Sectional 47. The winner will host either North Decatur or Milan for the sectional championship on Nov. 5.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO