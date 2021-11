Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches he didn't appear, according to the Associated Press. However, the state attorney general could sue the former Green Bay Packers quarterback if he doesn't pay the interest owed on the amount. According to auditor Shad White, Favre paid the $600,000 to auditors this week but was sent a letter from White asking for $828,000 on Oct. 12. That is the $600,000 along with the $228,000 of interest.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO