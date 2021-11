There’s a lot of concern today over the church growing “lukewarm” or “asleep,” as Revelation 3 puts it. I feel the problem is that, more and more, the church has seen itself as a social institution dedicated to social reform and social justice, rather than a spiritual one dedicated to spiritual salvation and spiritual growth. While there are social aspects to the church, God created it to be the “Body of Christ,” as it is called throughout the letters of Paul. The Body of Christ can hardly be considered a social institution since Christ Himself is the Head and He is a spiritual being.

