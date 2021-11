COUNCE, Tenn. – Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by Guaranteed Rate on Pickwick Lake went about to plan from a birds-eye view. The fishing was decent, the grass played a lot and topwaters and various winding baits did a lot of damage. Overall, the main surprise from Day 1 was how little the various tailraces played, and how much the section of the lake from the Natchez Trace Bridge to Florence, Alabama, was the place to be. Among the Top 10, the vast majority of the weight came from the shallow bars and islands at the upper end of the lake, and Friday’s big west wind could make things a lot harder on them, especially in the afternoon.

