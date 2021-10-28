CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Sweet Potato Gratins with Ginger Pecan Streusel

Cover picture for the articleIn Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing, Hannah and Elliot join their Evergreen family to celebrate Christmas with a festive dinner. Before it’s time to sit down and eat, Hannah and Elliot reflect on the highs and lows of their relationship after a snow globe wish brought them together, as well...

arlenbennycenac.com

Fall Sweet Potato Dishes

Sweet potatoes are as unique as vegetables can be due to the fact that they have the dual benefit of being both a filling, savory side dish, and a satisfying, sweetened dessert all at the same time. Naturally, a single ingredient as versatile as this lends itself to a plethora of recipe options, and the fine culinary experts for Food52 have the perfect list of over three dozen sweet potato recipes to make your fall that much sweeter.
RECIPES
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potatoes#Pecans#Food Drink#Evergreen#Preparation Preheat
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
foodiecrush.com

Sweet Potato Soufflé

This silky sweet potato soufflé is made with baked sweet potatoes and warm spices for an easy to make side dish or dessert that’s perfect for fall. I have no shortage of Thanksgiving side dish recipe ideas because let’s be honest, they’re the real Thanksgiving heroes. My mom’s classic stuffing, the best mashed potatoes, and my can never go wrong easy glazed carrots are the sides I make every year that keeps them coming back for more. This soufflé is just one of them.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Seriously Simple: A light dessert for Thanksgiving

You’ve enjoyed your Thanksgiving feast and still have room for something sweet. That’s where this dessert comes in. No heavy pie crusts here, just a pumpkin custard. An American favorite, pumpkin pie filling, pairs up with a Mexican-style flan to solve the dessert dilemma on holiday tables and throughout the cooler months.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Potatoes au Gratin

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium until melted and foaming. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in cream until smooth. Whisk in salt, mustard, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer over medium, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Whisk in 3/4 cup of the Cheddar and 1/2 cup of the Gruyère, 1 handful at a time, until melted and smooth. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup Cheddar and 1/2 cup Gruyère.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

15 Chicken and Sweet Potato Recipes

Looking for something to do with chicken and sweet potatoes? Your search ends here. The cheap, easy-to-find ingredients make a beautiful pair. From quick and easy sheet pan meals for busy weeknights to impressive dinners you'll want to make all fall long, you'll find a satisfying new favorite in this collection of chicken and sweet potato recipes.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Sweet Potato Buttermilk Pancakes

These better for you buttermilk pancakes are irresistibly fluffy and tender, and just so happen to be made with a fall-favorite vegetable. Cooked and mashed sweet potato is whisked into a cinnamon and nutmeg spiced batter for a very autumn take on buttermilk pancakes. And you're not just drizzling maple syrup on top of a stack; the batter itself is sweetened with syrup for more of those warming caramel and vanilla notes throughout. Make sure to shop for real maple syrup for maximum deliciousness. Pro tip: While cooking these sweet potato pancakes, be patient and let the undersides turn a deep golden brown before flipping.
RECIPES
York Dispatch Online

Sweet potato pie is the planter’s reward

My father was not a fan of sweet potatoes. He claimed that one winter when he lived on the farm that’s all they had to eat. My aunt, his sister, said that was pure fabrication. The veracity of the story notwithstanding, I am beginning to understand how my father felt.
RECIPES
themanual.com

The Ultimate Sweet Potato Guide: History, Facts, and Recipes

There’s a lot to be said about the sweet potato. The nutritious and delicious spud has a ton of health benefits, is a versatile cooking ingredient, and has a more storied past than almost any vegetable you’ll find. Before we get into everything to know about the sweet potato, let’s clear up some confusion about the sweet spud.
RECIPES
Mashed

Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins Recipe

Muffins have been around for quite some time, but they really started to gain popularity in the 1970s when more and more women were working outside the home, therefore unavailable to cook a full, hot breakfast for their families, to order (via Repeller). Nevertheless, muffins can contain a ton of sugar and refined ingredients (via Healthline). Of course, that doesn't mean you can't make yourself a batch of healthy, delicious muffins and have a go-to recipe on hand for a grab-and-go breakfast. Since Kristen Carli, a private practice registered dietitian at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness knows a bit about juggling work, life, and good nutrition, she has put together this recipe for delicious, melt-in-your-mouth apple cinnamon streusel muffins, and we think you're going to love them — a lot.
RECIPES
tastecooking.com

Sweet Potato Shakshuka

A far cry from a classic shakshuka, yes, but we’ve found that sweet potatoes provide just the right amount of moisture and heft to serve as a base for these eggs. Serve this vibrant dish as a weekend brunch; it sure looks the part. 4 servings. Preheat the oven to...
RECIPES
Greatist

Sweet Potato Biscuits

A cup of mashed sweet potato adds bright color, moisture, and earthy sweetness to buttery biscuit dough. You begin by grating a stick of frozen butter, then tossing the shreds in a mixture of flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, and a bit of salt. Moisten this with the sweet potato mash diluted with milk. Form the dough, knead it slightly (for tender, fluffy biscuits, less handling is the golden rule), and roll out. Cut out the biscuits, then bake in a hot oven.
RECIPES
OurSentinel

Easy Sweet Potato Minestrone soup—California style

(NAPSI) — Everyone needs delicious recipes with heaping servings of veggies. Whether you’re thinking about overall health or trying to lose a few pounds, maintaining a balanced diet throughout the year is key to success. Easy California Sweetpotato Minestrone fits the bill. A riff on the classic Italian soup, it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecountrycook.net

Steakhouse Baked Sweet Potatoes

These Baked Sweet Potatoes taste just like the ones from your favorite steakhouse. They come out so tender and are topped with a tasty cinnamon butter!. Man I love sweet potatoes! I love that you can make them savory or make them sweet like the ones that I'm sharing with you today. Minimal steps and ingredients are involved and they will turn out perfect every time! This is a great recipe if you want to switch up your usual baked potato routine. These are baked up with crispy skins with a light and fluffy center that will make your mouth water! If you are looking to bring the flavors of the steakhouse to your home, then you must try my Steakhouse Sweet Potato recipe.
RECIPES
Food Network

What My Grandma’s Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Taught Me About Baking — And Life

When I was a teenager, I learned how to make sweet potato pies from scratch in the heat of a Thanksgiving-eve oven. My grandma always made a huge spread - everyone in my (large) family got to request a dish, provided that they helped prepare it. I have a sweet tooth, and I chose our traditional dessert, not knowing that I would have to earn the honor of learning the treasured recipe.
RECIPES

