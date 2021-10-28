CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Preview our new first-party product feedback platform

Lumia UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Advertising is moving to a new first-party customer feedback platform. We invite you to explore the preview. You can submit new feedback, vote and comment on existing feedback, and track responses from the Microsoft engineering teams. Feedback shared via the previous system (UserVoice)...

about.ads.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ElementalTV Surpasses 1B+ CTV Ad Impressions in First Year of Business; Company Debuts ELM, a New Proprietary CTV Ad Platform, to Accelerate Expansion

ElementalTV, an emerging media technology company and a division of Adoppler, has generated more than one billion connected TV (CTV) advanced ad impressions in its first year in the market, as the company pursues its mission to provide leading brands, advertisers and publishers with the tools necessary to unlock the full potential of the CTV ad experience. Today, ElementalTV immersive ad experiences reach 57% of CTV households in the U.S. and, after just one year of providing its proven CTV advertising solutions to some of the world’s top brands and content partners, ElementalTV is now debuting its new, proprietary Engagement Lift Media (ELM) platform to a wider marketplace.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Rakuten SQREEM Launches New AI-based First-Party Data Ad Solution

‘RMP – SQREEM Ads’ merges the behavioural pattern analysis data based on Rakuten members with SQREEM’s behavioural dataset for better insights and targeting. Rakuten SQREEM Inc – the joint venture between Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Company SQREEM Technologies and global leader in internet services Rakuten Group, Inc. – has announced the launch of a new advertising product that offers deeper insights and significantly more targeted media buying.
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Crypto platform Rally commits $12M to third-party developers

Crypto-social platform Rally has earmarked $12 million for external developers to improve the functionality of the ecosystem, potentially setting the stage for new innovations that would benefit creators. The grants program will be distributed through RLY tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the Rally ecosystem, the company announced Friday. A community-elected...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uservoice#Customer Success#Microsoft Advertising New#Help
siliconangle.com

Zeno cloud platform aims to help energy companies thrive in the ‘Production Era’

Zeno Technologies Inc. today unveiled a new cloud-based platform designed to assist energy companies, investors and partners to adapt and thrive in the face of new market realities in what it calls the “Production Era.”. Zeno’s new Energy Operating System provides clarity to understand and improve business performance and provides...
INDUSTRY
linuxtoday.com

Canonical Wants Your Feedback on the New Ubuntu Desktop Installer

Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future releases of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How To Ask For Feedback As a New Software Developer

One of the best ways to grow as a software developer is by frequently asking for feedback from the people you work closely with. Feedback is a gift, don’t resist it. Feedback is a gift; don’t resist it. One of the best ways to grow as a software developer is...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lumia UK

Coles transforms workplace, enhancing team member and customer experience

Leading retailer Coles has extended its strategic partnership with Microsoft and developed a roadmap for the latest phase of its digital journey that will transform the way its 120,000-plus team members interact with each other and the company. This agreement heralds one of the largest frontline deployments of Microsoft 365...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Top Stories from the Microsoft DevOps Community – 2021.10.29

The top stories from the #AzureDevOps #community for 2021.10.29 are here!. Welcome back! I am Jay Gordon and every week I try to bring you the latest updates from around the DevOps on Azure community. If you have a post you’d like to have me include, I am always listening. You can reach out on Twitter or LinkedIn and I will be sure to share your latest post with the community. Also, be sure to tag your posts with #AzureDevOps!
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work

As we approach the last week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I think about what is top of mind for myself and my peers in security. The past year has continued the 2020s major shift in the way organizations operate. Recent data shows that 81 percent of enterprise organizations have begun the move toward a hybrid workplace, with 31 percent of those surveyed already fully adopted. As the public and private sectors continue to enable hybrid work, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded, and threat actors have been quick to exploit any vulnerabilities. In response, organizations have enforced various security controls to revamp their security postures. For example, the number of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access policies deployed has more than doubled over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Marketing Platform Simon Data Announces New Product Offerings

Marketing platform Simon Data announced the launch of two new products last week - along with an expansion of its customer data platform, aimed at helping digitally native companies deliver their customer experiences in a new way. According to the company, Simon Data's marketing platform now features Simon Journeys, and...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Public preview: Explore your Amazon RDS data in Azure Purview

Azure Purview, the unified data governance solution, expands its multi-cloud coverage with support for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) in public preview. You can now explore your RDS structured data and discover columns storing sensitive data in one centralized place in Azure Purview alongside your organizational data stored in other services. Scanning and classifying RDS data is offered as a fully managed service, is easy to configure and is based on consistent classifications across all workloads. The supported RDS database engines are Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Transform your business with Microsoft's unrivaled end-to-end data platform

Businesses today are experiencing the most significant change in our economy in a generation and the ability to realize the full potential of the cloud through digital transformation has never been greater. There are three core capabilities businesses need that together drive successful transformation: limitless database scale and performance, unmatched analytics and insights, and unified data governance.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Additional ML options for Spark on Azure Synapse now in public preview

The PREDICT keyword for Apache Spark pools on Azure Synapse simplifies the process of enriching your data with predictive models for batch scoring at scale. PREDICT makes it possible to save time and reduce risk by allowing you to select MLFLow packaged models from AzureML model registry for scoring. It also drastically simplifies the handoff between an ML model creator and model user. This means you can easily score a large variety of ML models on Spark and streamline the batch scoring process.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Stay in the flow of work with new collaborative apps for Microsoft Teams

In the past 20 months, we’ve witnessed an explosive growth of virtual interactions, with people collaborating more—both inside and outside their organizations, with greater frequency and across more applications than ever before. The question facing us now is, how can we shift from merely adapting to thriving with hybrid work?
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector in public preview

The all-new Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector is a built-in connector for Logic Apps Standard, meaning the connector is hosted in the same process as the Logic Apps runtime. This feature allows you to take advantage of higher throughput, lower latency, and local connectivity, translating to a better experience. The connector includes a trigger for the change feed, as well as actions to query, delete and create or update documents. With two options for creating and updating documents, one at a time or in bulk, you have more control over your workload and improved performance for high throughput scenarios.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Announcing public preview of Azure Fluid Relay service @ Ignite 2021

Today, we are excited to announce public preview availability of the Azure Fluid Relay service for vibrant collaborative experiences. Highly collaborative experiences define the next wave of productivity and “hybrid work.” Hybrid work is transforming the way we use applications to collaborate and Fluid is part of that transformation. Do...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy