CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get to know the evolving luxury shopper

By Judson Randolph, Stephanie Worley
Lumia UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith online shopping skyrocketing in the last year and a half, brands continue to adapt to keep up with demand. Luxury goods sales, which once skewed towards in-store shopping, are quickly growing online. To explore this in greater depth, Microsoft Advertising surveyed 1.4K people in the United States (U.S.)...

about.ads.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on now that November is here. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday.Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale...
SHOPPING
cisco.com

Getting To Know ThousandEyes – Part 1

WAN observability with agents running in the cloud. “Do not try this at home!” It’s the all too familiar warning you may have heard way too many times while growing up. Perhaps when watching an Evil Knievel stunt. Or, seeing the antics of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O on MTV’s Jackass series. (Seriously, do not try any of that at home.)
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Microsoft Advertising#Luxury Goods#Luxury Shopping#Search Engines#Handbags#Watches Jewelry#Makeup Perfumes#Wine Spirits
Lumia UK

Coles transforms workplace, enhancing team member and customer experience

Leading retailer Coles has extended its strategic partnership with Microsoft and developed a roadmap for the latest phase of its digital journey that will transform the way its 120,000-plus team members interact with each other and the company. This agreement heralds one of the largest frontline deployments of Microsoft 365...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: The best early discounts you can shop now from Nectar

The arrival of November means one thing: Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching. The annual sales bonanza sees all of our favourite retailers, from Amazon and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Currys, slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more. Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Boots’s 2021 Black Friday sale has arrived: Shop the best early deals from Oral B, Gucci, YSL and more

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, TVs and much more, with plenty of major retailers taking part, from John Lewis & Partners and Amazon to Very, Next and Argos.But this year, Boots is the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event nice and early on 1 November. We’re scouring the sale for the best early deals and listing them below. What began as a one-day event in the US to mark the end of Thanksgiving has since travelled across the Atlantic. Afrter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lumia UK

What’s new in Microsoft 365—How we’re empowering everyone for a new world of hybrid work

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that hybrid work is here to stay. But the big question is: what will the next decade of work look like and how will you prepare?. The established patterns of work we relied on for years are undergoing monumental changes. Asynchronous communication is the new norm. Meetings transcend time and space. The promise of AI is being realized—amplifying human ingenuity in ways that feel like magic.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Mesh for Microsoft Teams aims to make collaboration in the ‘metaverse’ personal and fun

More than a year and a half into a global pandemic that forced workers around the world to abandon their offices and learn to collaborate online, Microsoft productivity experts have observed two trends: remote workers are far more efficient than most business leaders ever imagined, and they miss each other. They miss hallway moments, kitchen catch-ups and chance encounters. They miss the body language from across the conference room table that says things that can’t be said.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Getting the most out of your data with the Microsoft Customer Experience Platform

Today, we announced the Microsoft Customer Experience Platform, a marketing solution that gives you control of your customer data to personalize, automate and orchestrate along the customer decision journey. It’s about helping you get the most out of your data to connect with customers on your own terms. As part...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work

As we approach the last week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I think about what is top of mind for myself and my peers in security. The past year has continued the 2020s major shift in the way organizations operate. Recent data shows that 81 percent of enterprise organizations have begun the move toward a hybrid workplace, with 31 percent of those surveyed already fully adopted. As the public and private sectors continue to enable hybrid work, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded, and threat actors have been quick to exploit any vulnerabilities. In response, organizations have enforced various security controls to revamp their security postures. For example, the number of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access policies deployed has more than doubled over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Public preview: Explore your Amazon RDS data in Azure Purview

Azure Purview, the unified data governance solution, expands its multi-cloud coverage with support for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) in public preview. You can now explore your RDS structured data and discover columns storing sensitive data in one centralized place in Azure Purview alongside your organizational data stored in other services. Scanning and classifying RDS data is offered as a fully managed service, is easy to configure and is based on consistent classifications across all workloads. The supported RDS database engines are Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Stay in the flow of work with new collaborative apps for Microsoft Teams

In the past 20 months, we’ve witnessed an explosive growth of virtual interactions, with people collaborating more—both inside and outside their organizations, with greater frequency and across more applications than ever before. The question facing us now is, how can we shift from merely adapting to thriving with hybrid work?
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And thousands of early Black Friday bargains are already available right now! We all know that Amazon runs fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever hosting sales this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them in order to believe...
INTERNET
Lumia UK

‘So much at stake’: National Forest Foundation heads to the cloud to grow its forest restoration mission

Marcus Selig has urgency in his voice. That’s to be expected. He’s devoted more than 20 years to restoring forests across the U.S., and now the trees are in trouble. Millions of national forest acres are drought-riddled and at risk for large-scale wildfires. At the nonprofit National Forest Foundation, a race is underway to make forests more resilient to climate change – and to the types of monster blazes that have devoured thousands of square miles of woodland, says Selig, the foundation’s vice president of field programs.
AGRICULTURE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Office—Transforming for the hybrid world

For years, the established patterns of work were clear. Communication took place via email and content creation was mostly documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In the last 18 months, the world changed, and we adapted to a new working environment where people had to complement traditional communication tools and in-person collaboration with alternative solutions, quickly digitalizing everything we do across our life.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

New Azure OpenAI Service combines access to powerful GPT-3 language models with Azure’s enterprise capabilities

Since OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, introduced its groundbreaking GPT-3 natural language model platform last year, users have discovered countless things that these AI models can do with their powerful and comprehensive understanding of language. For instance, a sports franchise that’s developing a new app to engage with...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy