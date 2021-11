As the holiday season approaches, New Bern gears up for some exciting activities. Here are just a few events that will take place during the month of November. This one-man show with dinner will feature Bill Hand as Orville who will tell all about the invention of the airplane. The event is presented by The North Carolina History Theater. The show will also serve as an introduction of the N.C. History Theater to the community. Their flagship program will be the Honour play which is again set up at Craven Community College this coming April. For more information, visit nchistorytheater.org for info.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO