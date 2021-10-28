Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...

