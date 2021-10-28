CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
krush925.com

Krush Lounge 10/22/21: The Turkey Buzzards

Happy release day to The Turkey Buzzards and their new album ‘Driveway Vacation!’ We’ve got stories for days with these guys…find out what “old man wine” is according to Eric and catch a cool ghost story from Dylan’s home town. Suz tasted a Turkey Buzzards inspired beer too! Check out this all new set of tunes streaming on your favorite platform OR support with a purchase on their Band Camp page! Keep your eyes out for the vinyl too! If you’re feeling adventurous, head to @theturkeybuzzards on IG for tickets to the album release show TONIGHT at a secret.
DRINKS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra

Ars Nova Musicians and their featured performers are masters in auditory arts, drawing upon decades of performance and dedication to their field. Many of the arrangements are selected in particular to highlight a specific performer or set of instruments, as voices of splendid beauty to ring clear amid the orchestra.
MUSIC
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Piano Lounge with Aassi Windom

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Piano Lounge with Aassi Windom. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island. Recently renovated...
GALVESTON, TX
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Violin Lounge with Dave Thomas

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Violin Lounge with Dave Thomas. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island. Recently renovated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Birthdays#Transit Music Lounge
madriverunion.com

Coming to the Arcata Theatre lounge

ARCATA – Modern-day troubadour John Craigie will perform at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, 1036 G St. in Arcata, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, 11 in a long-awaited celebration of his acclaimed album, Asterisk the Universe. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at johncraigiemusic.com/shows. Renowned for his engaging...
ARCATA, CA
scetv.org

Teachers Lounge: Holiday edition 2021

Educators, step into the lounge for a little holiday fun!. How about if we sing a popular song but make it our own, maybe something like this?. On the 1st day of ED-Love, my true wish gave to me:. A class-pet that is care-free!. On the 2nd day of ED-Love,...
MUSIC
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Nietzsche’s

Eclectically and artistically decorated, Nietzsche’s is Buffalo’s legendary live music club. This casual bar attracts many local and national acts, and many popular bands played at this venue early in their careers.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Winkler Auctioning Original Fonzie Leather Jacket From ‘Happy Days’

Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Billie Eilish Stuns With 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Performance in Full Sally Costume

To celebrate Halloween, film composer Danny Elfman put on a Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert in Los Angeles on Friday, enlisting Grammy winner Billie Eilish to sing the part of Sally, who was voiced by Catherin O'Hara in the 1993 movie. Eilish took the stage in Sally's signature patchwork dress while belting out "Sally's Song." She also duetted "Simply Meant To Be" with Elfman, who voiced Jack Skellington in the film as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Halloween 2021: All The Best, Weirdest and Scariest Celebrity Costumes

Halloween is here and the celebrities are stepping out in their scariest and themed ensembles. Every year, celebrities take to their social Instagram accounts posting their spook attire and more. This year, there weren't many overlaps, but many themes remained. But there were plenty of likes for the costumes and reshares. Some of the best included television hosts themes and celebrities dressing up as their favorite celebrities.
NFL
romper.com

15 Thanksgiving Songs That Are Perfect For Your Holiday Playlist

Thanksgiving is around the corner and, as far as holidays go, this one is surely one of the most labor intensive out there. The cooking, the planning, the travel, the cleaning, the delicately skirting social and political topics that are sure to set off at least two family members who, somehow, have diametrically opposite opinions on the subject. But there’s one thing that makes all that work easier: a great playlist. So we thought we’d suggest some Thanksgiving songs for those times when you need to entertain kids or rock out while basting a turkey.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy