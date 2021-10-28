Gypsy Parlor, The

With a quaint storefront nestled along Hampshire Street between Inman and Kendall squares, Gypsy Place has that old-school bohemian vibe that used to be the currency of many Cambridge eateries – anyone remember Daddy-O’s just up the street where Oleana now hums along? Opened in 2018, Gypsy Place is a welcome addition to a neighborhood short on cafes and is one of the few juice bars in all of Cambridge. The cafe offers primarily vegetarian fare fueled by breakfast and brunch offerings, açaí bowls, baked goods and, of course, a complete lineup of coffee drinks. The one thing I’ve not explored at Gypsy Place, and can’t wait to, are the smoothie and juice cocktails, which all look to be winners.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO