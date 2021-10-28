CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Two certified general real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60626 during 2021

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two certified general real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60626...

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago City Wire

One registered medical cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60626 during 2021

At least one registered medical cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60626 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...
POLITICS
Chicago City Wire

Eight professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60659 during Q3

Eight professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60659 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This license will lapse if not renewed before its expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Appraiser#Idfpr
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Your Mailbox - IRS Sending Out More Checks

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent out additional tax refunds to individuals who overpaid for their 2020 unemployment benefits. Yahoo reports a total of 430,000 refunds were sent out this week, averaging about $1,189, as part of the latest round of refunds related to the additional tax exemption for the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits.
ECONOMY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Travel bookings increase

In another sign that people are traveling again, Booking Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The online travel agency posted revenue of $4.7 billion, up 77% from a year ago, and well ahead of expectations. Bookings
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

401(k) Loan vs. Personal Loan

When you need to borrow money to consolidate debt, pay for home renovations or pay for other expenses, 401(k) loans and personal loans are two options you may consider. A 401(k) loan allows you to borrow from your retirement savings, … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Loan vs. Personal Loan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CREDITS & LOANS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy