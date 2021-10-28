CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Five real estate managing broker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61520 during 2021

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five real estate managing broker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61520 during 2021,...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
peoriastandard.com

1 professional license is set to lapse in Astoria during November

This is one professional license set to lapse in Astoria during November, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
ASTORIA, IL
peoriastandard.com

Six professional licenses issued in Peoria during September 2021

Six professional licenses issued in Peoria during September 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses issued during September. License HolderLicense TypeLapse DateIssued Date. Gregory Long MS...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Business Growth#Idfpr
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Your Mailbox - IRS Sending Out More Checks

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent out additional tax refunds to individuals who overpaid for their 2020 unemployment benefits. Yahoo reports a total of 430,000 refunds were sent out this week, averaging about $1,189, as part of the latest round of refunds related to the additional tax exemption for the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SmartAsset

401(k) Loan vs. Personal Loan

When you need to borrow money to consolidate debt, pay for home renovations or pay for other expenses, 401(k) loans and personal loans are two options you may consider. A 401(k) loan allows you to borrow from your retirement savings, … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Loan vs. Personal Loan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CREDITS & LOANS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Travel bookings increase

In another sign that people are traveling again, Booking Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The online travel agency posted revenue of $4.7 billion, up 77% from a year ago, and well ahead of expectations. Bookings
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Sustainable Shoemaker Allbirds Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Sustainable footwear and apparel company Allbirds made its public debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and CFO Mike Bufano joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss the IPO and the company's $3.3 billion valuation. Bufano attributed its recent success to product offerings and expanded brick and mortar locations. "There's lower returns when people go to a store and then there's no outbound shipping when people go to a store as well. So, the stores are both great brand beacons, they're profitable in and of themselves, and they help the overall margin profile of the business," he said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy