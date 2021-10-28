CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Drug-Smart St. Louis Month

By Ellen Maher-Forney
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober Proclaimed Drug-Smart St. Louis Month in St Louis County. St Louis County Executive, Sam Page, recently presented a proclamation designating the month of October 2021 as Drug-Smart – St. Louis. This was presented to members of Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s St. Louis chapter. With the Foundation’s Truth...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

Newswise

St. Louis AgTech: An Innovation Community on the Move

Newswise — Dr. William H. Danforth, founding chairman of the Danforth Center, had a vision for St. Louis as a bioscience and agriculture innovation ecosystem. That vision has never been more realized than it is at the present, as our innovation ecosystem is having a major impact on our economy while also doing good for the planet. Between 2013 and 2019, St. Louis-based bioscience companies raised over 70% of all capital invested in St. Louis startups. Each year, the Danforth Center, BRDG Park, and Helix Center alone generate $377M in economic impact. Recently, there have been many reasons to celebrate our St. Louis ag and food innovation ecosystem.
AGRICULTURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Remodeled Aldi to reopen in south St. Louis County next month

Discount grocer Aldi is set to reopen a store in south St. Louis County on Friday, Nov. 12, following renovations. Upon reopening, hours will be 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. Target to anchor $60 million Midtown apartment development. Landlord for Reign Restaurant demands eviction, $130K in damages. A...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to St. Louis Arc

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. –Saint Louis Closet Co. will donate a portion of its November sales to St. Louis Arc. Through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, the custom closet manufacturer chooses a local, nonprofit organization to partner with and donate to each month. This will mark the 21st Closets for a Cause donation from Saint Louis Closet Co.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Exotic duck returns to a St. Louis County park

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An unusual duck is back at a St. Louis County park. A FOX 2 viewer sent images of the Mandarin duck with a flock of Mallards at St. Ferdinand Park. The unusual bird has been spotted during the fall at the same spot in Florissant over the past few years. The birds are native to Asia and spend their winters in southern China and Japan. Although, there are some populations of Mandarin ducks that have been established by people in Europe and North America. There are some flocks in California and Florida.
FLORISSANT, MO
laduenews.com

Aim High St. Louis’ Luminosity

Guests of Aim High St. Louis’ Luminosity gala recently gathered in the courtyard at John Burroughs School to celebrate 30 years of helping increase the academic potential of middle school students from economically disadvantaged schools in the metro area. Two Aim High alumnae staged the evening’s entertainment: Ashreale McDowell performed an interpretive dance, while Tashia Tiggs-Ochoa got the crowd moving with salsa instruction. Later in the evening, Jim Kemp received the Keith Shahan Award, and Alec Lee was inducted into The Ruth Todd David Honor Society. Dorvonda Payne, an Aim High alumna and the organization’s development and marketing manager, served as the keynote speaker.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

St. Louis County

Vocal crowd calls for clarity on county masking expectations. Multiple recent incidents spurred many residents to approach the podium in confusion and concern at the Oct. 26 County Council meeting. Popular photography lecture series returns. Updated Oct 22, 2021. After a one-year hiatus, the annual Peterson Photography Lecture Series will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

This St. Louis doula is on a mission for her fellow moms

Eboni Hooper-Boateng has long had a passion for babies, pregnancy and biology. But it was her own birthing experiences that set her on the path where she finds herself today. Hooper-Boateng, now the mother of a 3-year-old and nearly 2-year-old, remembers those experiences as empowering. She felt like she had support during her pregnancies. But as she talked with her peers, especially her fellow Black women, she sensed that her journey was something of an outlier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Fairs#Volunteers#Drug Smart#The Truth About Drugs#Maher Forney#The Drug Free World#The Booklet Set
laduenews.com

NCJWSTL Lunch & Learn: Food Insecurity in St. Louis

Roughly 850,000 people are facing food insecurity in the state of Missouri alone - and that includes around 220,000 children. People who are food insecure may have to choose between paying for nutritionally adequate food and other necessities such as housing and medical payments. Oftentimes, we are at a loss as to what to do to help.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

A guide to St. Louis museums

Whether you're interested in the arts, science, history, or just need a spot for the kids to play and learn a thing or two, there’s an area museum to explore. Many spaces are still at partial capacity or on an adjusted schedule due to COVID, so be sure to check out hours and current health restrictions before you go.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Duluth News Tribune

St. Louis County offers new vaccine opportunities

As the federal government moves to expand who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, St. Louis County Public Health reminds the public that it continues to offer vaccination appointments. The county still offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to anyone who hasn't been vaccinated, while also...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Kaleah Mcilwain

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
St. Louis American

No new schools: St. Louis legislators pass moratorium

The Board of Aldermen passed a resolution prohibiting construction of new schools in the city of St. Louis Friday. Resolution 65 is largely considered symbolic and unenforceable, as the Board of Aldermen does not have the authority to prohibit new schools from opening. Aldermen passed the legislation primarily to send a message to charter schools seeking to open in the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Heavy Riff brewery plans St. Louis expansion

ST. LOUIS — Local brewer Heavy Riff Brewing Co. has plans to expand operations after outgrowing its Dogtown location. Heavy Riff would build an 18,000-square-foot production facility and a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at 4957 Fyler Avenue in the North Hampton neighborhood. The brewer, which currently employs 21 people, would hire an additional 50 full-time employees. The new location would also contribute to the city $392,000 over 10 years and $825,000 over 20 years, according to documents presented during the Enhanced Enterprise Zone board meeting on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Food pantries keep dinner on the table as pandemic continues to hit Howard County families

Enter the supermarket in Columbia and it feels like any other: aisles of staples, shelves of dairy products, bins of fresh produce and pleasant music wafting through the store. The difference? This fare is free. Run by the Howard County Food Bank, the smallish 6-year-old grocery on Gerwig Lane is a godsend for the needy, a go-to for those struggling to make ends meet. One of about 20 food ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

