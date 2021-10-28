Investors await crucial GDP data in the US

Major US indices rallied to fresh record yet, again, because the tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday was rather dovish. From this month onwards, the Fed will be buying $15 billion less of treasuries and MBS, but the average American will unlikely feel the difference of the latter policy change, except from a slight pressure on mortgage rates says Bloomberg. The buying of bonds should come to an end sometime by mid-2022, but until that day, the Fed will continue expanding its balance sheet to record levels, and that will continue backing the inflation pressures, and the stock markets! So we can comfortably expect to see the record rally in US equities to extend, because a growing number of average households will be attracted to the stock markets as that’s going to be the only way to help them keeping up with inflation rising at a speed of more than 5% annually. In other words, the best way to fight against the rising diaper prices, is to buy the P&G shares, or perhaps Bitcoin.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO