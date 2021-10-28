Investors await crucial GDP data in the US

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.94 levels and traded in the range of 74.77-74.95 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.92 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.8216 levels. The USDINR pair slipped today because foreign banks sold the US dollar for overseas...

FXStreet.com

Federal Reserve to Taper money printing that fueled Bitcoin bets

The $120 billion of monthly bond purchases has provided a tailwind for bitcoin as investors see the cryptocurrency as a hedge against dollar debasement in the face of ultra-loose monetary policies. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to taper its $120-billion-a-month in bond purchases, taking the first step toward winding...
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
FXStreet.com

Dollar dips (slightly) on Fed taper, could BoE hike rates?

The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, they will reduce their monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage backed securities). By June 2022, the bond buying program should come to an end. The Fed explains that pandemic stimulus can start to be unwound as “substantial further progress in the economy has (been) made toward the Committee’s goals since last December.” They left interest rates unchanged, which was expected and continued to use the word “transitory” to describe inflation. While some investors believed they would drop this language, it did not seem to matter as once the dust settled, the dollar ended the day virtually unchanged (slightly lower) from its pre-FOMC levels against other the major currencies. Stocks and bond yields ended higher which should benefit the Yen crosses.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD at the mercy of US jobs data this week

USD/CAD consolidates ahead of critical US jobs data. Markets will now assess the economic backdrop with respect to Fed rate hike timings. USD/CAD is flat on the day and in the consolidation of the prior daily bearish impulse after a being outcome from the Federal reserve that weighed on the greenback in what was giving back territory gained earlier in the week. Investors weighed the Federal Reserve's move to taper its bond-buying program, with CAD recovering from an earlier three-week low which it hit as oil prices tumbled.
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar down as Fed delivers but does not promises

The American dollar ended Wednesday with modest losses against most of its major rivals, following the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The US central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, and announced the reduction of its asset purchases by $15 billion per month. The Fed will begin taper later this month with reductions in Treasuries purchases by $10 bln, and mortgage-backed securities by $5 bln.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stalls the post-Fed bounce above 0.7450 on mixed Australian data

AUD/USD bulls face an uphill battle after mixed Australian Trade, Retail Sales data. The US dollar slips as Fed Chair Powell says ‘patience’ on rate hike after taper. All eyes on the RBA Monetary Policy Statement and the US NFP release due Friday. AUD/USD is off the highs but holds...
FXStreet.com

Why the AUD/USD is going to 65 cents, oil and the Fed

Good morning all, another exciting day in the big city called earth. Oil is likely to keep falling as a new major trend. AUD could well be going to 65 cents. Stocks rallied on the Fed news being out of the way, but the stretch is clear. Still like Gold.
FXStreet.com

Fed, dovish – Next: BoE and OPEC decide

Major US indices rallied to fresh record yet, again, because the tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday was rather dovish. From this month onwards, the Fed will be buying $15 billion less of treasuries and MBS, but the average American will unlikely feel the difference of the latter policy change, except from a slight pressure on mortgage rates says Bloomberg. The buying of bonds should come to an end sometime by mid-2022, but until that day, the Fed will continue expanding its balance sheet to record levels, and that will continue backing the inflation pressures, and the stock markets! So we can comfortably expect to see the record rally in US equities to extend, because a growing number of average households will be attracted to the stock markets as that’s going to be the only way to help them keeping up with inflation rising at a speed of more than 5% annually. In other words, the best way to fight against the rising diaper prices, is to buy the P&G shares, or perhaps Bitcoin.
104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
investing.com

Gold Down, Investors Await Fed Policy Decision

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, with the focus squarely on the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. Investors will assess the U.S. central bank’s plans to combat rising inflation and calm worries about the economic recovery from COVID-19. Gold futures were down 0.30% to $1,784.05...
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains on the defensive below mid-0.7500s, awaits key US data

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since early July. Rallying US bond yields, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Hawkish RBA expectations helped limit the downside ahead of the US inflation data. The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained...
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
FXStreet.com

Dollar falls on downbeat U.S. GDP data

The greenback tumbled against majority of its peers on Thursday as the release of downbeat U.S. GDP data triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay its timing on tapering the asset purchases. Reuters just reported the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in...
