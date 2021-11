Hartford Financial (NYSE: HIG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2021 results on Friday, October 29. We expect Hartford Financial to top the earnings and revenue expectations. The property & casualty (P&C) insurance giant outperformed the consensus estimates in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 10% y-o-y to $5.6 billion. This was because of a 71% y-o-y jump in the net investment income coupled with higher net realized capital gains. The earned premiums and fees income increased 7% y-o-y mainly driven by growth in the commercial P&C insurance segment. Further, higher revenues and lower operating expenses as a % of revenues led to a 93% y-o-y growth in the net income figure for the quarter. We expect the top-line to follow the same trend in the third quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO