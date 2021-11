Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is loaded with unpopular gameplay decisions and perplexing design direction, but maybe that does not have to be the case any longer, thanks to a ROM hack that was just released by indie developer Ok Impala! The hack, titled Zelda II – Amida’s Curse, aims to rebuild and revamp the original Zelda II to create an entirely new experience that ditches the tedium, emphasizes exploration, and throws in some new towns and dungeons to check out, along with some improved visuals and a brand new soundtrack from Bentglasstube. You can check out a release trailer for the Zelda II ROM hack below, and read on for a brief overview of the game’s components.

