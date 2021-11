It seems that 2021 has also been a successful year for Cupertino. The company has reported a total of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which aligns with Q3 of the current year. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook mentioned that there was a strong demand for MacBooks, with the M1 MacBook Air standing out among the rest. Plus, the company has also reached an all-time revenue record thanks to its services.

