Nos Vemos: visiting with artist/jewelry designer Melina Aguilar of City Champ

For hundreds of years, luxury jewelry made of gold and gemstones was the privilege of the ruling elite, royalty, and noblemen. With the advent in the 18th century of the new social class—the bourgeoisie—in the wake of the industrial revolution, the ‘consumer base’ for jewelry widened as the new class wanted to experience the royal privilege of wearing fine jewelry. However, since very few could afford the luxury, imitation jewelry started mimicking the finer brands in every detail except materials. In the 19th century, fashion jewelry continued to make inroads into fine jewelry, winning over customers in droves. In the early 20th century, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel declared “that really elegant women were those who could mix different jewelry, real and fake, suitable for each occasion as foreseen by the dress code of those days.” This declaration paved the way for non-precious jewelry’s wider adoption. From there on, fashion jewelry became a universally accepted addition to dresses without being a status symbol. More importantly, the latest trend to make sustainable ornaments has made fashion jewelry still more appealing.

