The tomb of a treasurer to the pharaoh Ramses II has been discovered in Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unveiled the find on Saturday, allowing the press its first views of the tomb’s richly decorated walls, which are lined with murals that are still partially intact. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the 13th century B.C.E. He was known for being among the most important pharaohs to have presided over Egypt during the New Kingdom period, when the empire was at the height of its power. In addition to being celebrated for the extent of his...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO