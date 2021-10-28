Exclusive Interview: The creators of “LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” on giallo influences, the music of fear and more

The actress ventures through a swinging and scary London in Edgar Wright’s eagerly anticipated horror/drama. Following her breakout role in Taiki Waititi’s JOJO RABBIT two years ago, Thomasin McKenzie nabbed roles in two of the highest-profile genre films of 2021. She had a supporting part in M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD, and now she’s front and center in LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, the intoxicating and intense new movie from the director of SHAUN OF THE DEAD, THE WORLD’S END and BABY DRIVER. Scripted by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns and opening this Friday from Focus Features, it casts McKenzie as Eloise, a fashion student in present-day London who finds herself transported back to the city’s ’60s heyday, where she follows an ambitious aspiring singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). As Sandie’s situation becomes increasingly sinister, Eloise becomes caught up in a living nightmare that bleeds over into her reality. RUE MORGUE landed a brief chat with McKenzie to discuss the movie’s shifting tone, its nastier effects and more…

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO