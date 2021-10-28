CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Interview: The creators of “LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” on giallo influences, the music of fear and more

Cover picture for the articleDirector Edgar Wright made one of movie history’s most auspicious genre debuts with 2004’s rom-zom-com SHAUN OF THE DEAD, and followed it with further genre sendups HOT FUZZ and THE WORLD’S END, as well as the pop culture-suffused SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD and BABY DRIVER. But he’s never made a...

Fort Worth Weekly

Last Night in Soho

They were chary with the details about Last Night in Soho leading up to its 2020 planned release and then again before this week. I didn’t know what to expect, but I certainly didn’t expect a female acid head trip on the order of Black Swan and Saint Maud. While I don’t think Edgar Wright’s latest is on the level of those two, it is a 1960s British horror film starring two of today’s most exciting young actresses. Unlike Wright’s other films, it feels trashy and disreputable, like it should be watched at a midnight showing at a run-down theater. To which I can only say: Groovy, baby!
Rely on Horror

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Fatal Frame Series Creator and Producer

As most horror fans have already heard by now, the long-dormant and legendary Japanese horror series Fatal Frame is getting a remaster of its most recent entry, Fatal Frame 5, which is coming to all modern platforms on October 28th. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Fatal Frame this...
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
soundtrack.net

Back Lot Music Announces 'Last Night in Soho' Soundtracks

Back Lot Music has released the first single from Writer/Director/Producer Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho in Anya Taylor-Joy's haunting cover of "Downtown (Downtempo)". The song marks Taylor-Joy's first major single with accompanying music video, which released exclusively on her Instagram channel before going wide on Focus Features' YouTube channel. An 'Uptempo' version of the track is featured as the B-side to a 7inch offering from Mondo/Death Waltz Records. Taylor-Joy performs the song in the feature film, but producer/composer Steven Price produced the two extended versions especially for the soundtrack. Both versions feature orchestra recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.
GeekTyrant

Music Video for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Features Anya Taylor-Joy Performing "Downtown"

Universal Pictures has released a music video for Edgar Wright’s supernatural psychological horror thriller Last Night in Soho. The music video features Anya Taylor-Joy performing “Downtown (Downtempo)” from the film’s soundtrack. We heard this song in the trailer, but until now, I didn’t know that it was performed by Taylor-Joy.
rue-morgue.com

A few exclusive words from Thomasin McKenzie on “LAST NIGHT IN SOHO”

The actress ventures through a swinging and scary London in Edgar Wright’s eagerly anticipated horror/drama. Following her breakout role in Taiki Waititi’s JOJO RABBIT two years ago, Thomasin McKenzie nabbed roles in two of the highest-profile genre films of 2021. She had a supporting part in M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD, and now she’s front and center in LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, the intoxicating and intense new movie from the director of SHAUN OF THE DEAD, THE WORLD’S END and BABY DRIVER. Scripted by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns and opening this Friday from Focus Features, it casts McKenzie as Eloise, a fashion student in present-day London who finds herself transported back to the city’s ’60s heyday, where she follows an ambitious aspiring singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). As Sandie’s situation becomes increasingly sinister, Eloise becomes caught up in a living nightmare that bleeds over into her reality. RUE MORGUE landed a brief chat with McKenzie to discuss the movie’s shifting tone, its nastier effects and more…
worldofreel.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [Review]

Review originally posted on 09.11.21 at the Toronto International Film Festival. If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre.
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Thomasin McKenzie Talks Working with Edgar Wright and ’60s Pop Culture for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Swinging its way into theaters this Friday is Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, courtesy of Focus Features. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Wright's latest directorial effort co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp, Last Night in Soho follows Eloise (McKenzie), an aspiring fashion student who is able to transport herself into her ideal decade - the ‘60s - whenever she falls asleep. The more time she spends in the past Eloise quickly finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving an up-and-coming chartreuse by the name of Sandy (Taylor-Joy).
GeekTyrant

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Stars Say Edgar Wright Directed the Film Like a Musical

Fans are getting excited about Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho, arguably his deepest foray into the horror genre. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, and it takes a look at an aspiring fashion designer who “is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.”
SFGate

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?. “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London. Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.
Indiewire

Edgar Wright Breaks Down 25 Films from the 1960s That Inspired ‘Last Night in Soho’ — Exclusive

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” has finally arrived in U.S. theaters. The film, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya-Taylor Joy, world premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a rave review from IndieWire, which named it an official Critic’s Pick. “The film marks a refreshing change for the director and co-writer of ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ ‘Hot Fuzz,’ and ‘Baby Driver.’ Left behind is his trademark hyperactive editing and insistent post-modernism; in its place is flowing movement and intense emotion. It’s not just different from his previous films; it’s different from everyone else’s previous films.”
bpr.org

In 'Last Night In Soho,' Edgar Wright Goes Wrong

Edgar Wright set out to make a trippy fever-dream of a movie. Last Night in Soho, the film he has made instead, is merely febrile: insistent, overworked, maddeningly repetitive and — like the most intense fevers — by turns sweaty and chilly, and keenly unpleasant to experience. His technical skills...
Cinema Blend

The Specific Influence Stephen King Had On Edgar Wright As He Wrote Baby Driver And Last Night In Soho

Edgar Wright has dabbled in horror off and on over the course of his career, starting with Shaun of the Dead and weaving through elements of The World’s End and his contributions to the Grindhouse experiment. His latest effort, Last Night in Soho, embraces a supernatural ghost vibe that was prevalent in the 1960s and 70s (a period the director deeply appreciates), so when other horror experts chime in with their adoration of the film, Wright pays attention. Especially when one of those raves comes from novelist Stephen King, an author who has had a profound impact on Wright as a storyteller from his teenage years onward.
theaureview.com

Last Night in Soho is a gorgeously crafted giallo tribute drenched in 1960’s London culture: Brisbane International Film Festival review

A gorgeously rendered, lovingly crafted, maybe slightly messy, giallo tribute drenched in 1960’s London culture, Last Night In Soho is the type of film one wishes to dissect and divulge in intimate detail. But that would entirely undo any service to writer/director Edgar Wright, who has implored audiences the globe over to keep their mouths shut when it comes to unpacking the demented delicacies of this musical-inspired (and sounding) Soho trip.
/Film

Last Night In Soho Writer Remembers Penny Dreadful: 'We Were Just Too Soon, Weren't We?' [Exclusive]

Once upon a time, in the mid-2010s, there was a little Showtime series called "Penny Dreadful." That series, loosely based on the "penny dreadful" magazines of the Victorian period, was a beautiful gothic nightmare. Viewers were enraptured with the stories of Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), adventurer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), possibly possessed Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), and howling hottie Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). "Penny Dreadful" was like a truly excellent adaptation of "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," mixing public domain gothic characters to delightful conclusions.
Fandango

Watch Exclusive 'Last Night in Soho' Clip: I Can See You Want It

Mystified by her ability to travel through time to swinging London in the 1960s, aspiring fashion designer Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) nonetheless quickly becomes transfixed by Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a glamourous woman who seems destined for success as a pop singer in director Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. Dreams soon begin cracking, however, threatening to become nightmares, and Eloise feels powerless to stop the merry-go-round as it spins rapidly out of control.
