Blanket Tigers 70 Sidney Eagles 40 from Friday, October 22 in Sidney

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday. TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags. Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the...
In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Ed Orgeron won’t return as LSU Football‘s head coach in 2022. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways at the end of the season. Orgeron has pledged to continue recruiting elite players to LSU and to do what’s best for the program until the end of the season.
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Things started off differently for Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
The New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on Sunday, 36-17. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston was injured and taken off the field on the injury cart in the first half, but he did not stop that from celebrating his team's victory. In the locker room postgame the Saints broke out a fog machine and.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Earlier this week, Howie Roseman met with Zach Ertz to inform him a trade was coming. The Eagles general manager knew Ertz’s nine-year stretch with the team was in its final days and wanted to loop him in. What followed, Roseman said, was a lengthy, emotional meeting Tuesday night with...
Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
