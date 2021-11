As the cross country season comes to an end the players and coaches reflect on their season as the players had different goals for themselves. Sophomore Emma Spignese-Smolinsky described her goals to “better [herself] as a runner and cut down on [her] race time.” She explained that these goals were overall met this season. Nicholas Wong, a senior and one of five team captains, expressed that he was able to retrain his body after a loss of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore, Brian Vences, began the season with no initial goal but as the season progressed “[his] teammates and [himself]” pushed each other to create goals. Vences further explains “one of [their] best runners Nick Wong set a goal for him” to renew his record in their game against Chelsea.”.

