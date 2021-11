Less than 10 months after announcing its gaming division, fuboTV’s Fubo Sportsbook officially launched this week, in Iowa. In an interview, fuboTV CEO David Gandler said the launch represented a milestone for the streaming TV platform as it expands its interactive entertainment ambitions. But he was also quick to caution that the company’s move into betting would look more like a marathon than a sprint. “We have two revenue streams today—one is our advertising revenue steam, the second is our subscription revenue stream,” Gandler said. “We believe that betting could be a strong third revenue stream. Whether it’s greater than advertising...

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO