A custom approach to weight loss that’s tailored for you

We think that Peloton stock (NASDAQ: PTON), an at-home fitness company that sells connected exercise bikes and treadmills, and related fitness subscriptions, is currently a better pick compared to WW International stock (NASDAQ: WW), a company best known for its weight loss and fitness services, despite Peloton’s richer valuation multiple. While Peloton trades at about 5.8x trailing revenues, WW International trades at just about 1x trailing revenue. Moreover, Peloton has also yet to turn an annual profit, compared to WW International, which has been almost consistently profitable. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Peloton Interactive vs WW International: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Comments / 0