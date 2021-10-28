CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Afghan refugee journalist speaks on life after resettlement

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarida Nekzad, managing editor of Pajhwok Afghan...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Afghan comedian is roasting the Taliban through comedy

IRVINE, Calif. — As an Afghan American, Neelab Saraabi feels conflicted thinking about how women in Afghanistan are living under strict restrictions that affect their education, clothing and human rights. What You Need To Know. Mona Shaikh created Minority Reportz in 2015 to provide a platform for South Asian comedians.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pajhwok Afghan News
CBS News

Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. left to face Taliban

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which concluded with the sudden fall of Kabul and rushed evacuation of Americans and their allies, left tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab speaks with two Afghans who worked with U.S. troops and diplomats, who now live in hiding in fear of the Taliban.
MILITARY
pbs.org

One Afghan refugee on her ‘desperate hope’ for her homeland, life in the U.S.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
kyma.com

First Afghan refugees arrive in the United States

Many were forced to leave their homes, now they're settling in another country. R. I. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - About 250 refugees from Afghanistan have begun resettling in Rhode Island, among them are whole families. One of these refugees is Armin Faqiry, who expresses, "It was a hell of a journey....
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Former refugees in US to Afghans: 'You are not alone' 

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. Hundreds of Afghans are starting new lives in the US after escaping the Taliban. What advice do other former refugees living in the US have for them about what's ahead?. When Louisiana resident Dauda Sesay was 16 years old, he watched as...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Utterly shameful’: MPs criticise ‘very slow’ Afghan resettlement as 11,000 refugees remain in hotels

Cross-party MPs have criticised the Home Office over “very slow” progress in the Afghan resettlement scheme and called for more urgency as it was revealed 11,000 refugees remain in hotels. The scheme, announced more than two months ago, is still not in operation as many remain stuck in Afghanistan fearing for their lives following the Taliban takeover in August. The minister for Afghan resettlement Victoria Atkins revealed on Monday that 11,000 refugees remain in hotels awaiting permanent homes, a figure which was previously thought to be 7,000.During questions in the House of Commons, MPs from every main party urged Ms...
IMMIGRATION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Afghan journalist, former University of Michigan fellow returns to Ann Arbor after escaping Kabul

ANN ARBOR – Jawad Sukhanyar’s story reads more like an action-packed Hollywood screenplay than something experienced by a man and his family just two months ago. A longtime reporter for The New York Times in Kabul, Sukhanyar had returned to his home country in 2019 after completing the prestigious one-year Knight-Wallace Fellowship at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sioux City Journal

Local nonprofit to assist with resettlement of 50 Afghan refugees in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Mary J. Treglia Community House has agreed to help 50 refugees from Afghanistan resettle in metro Sioux City. Becky Carlson, executive director of the nonprofit, which focuses on educating, empowering and advocating for all new Siouxlanders, said Tuesday she doesn't know exactly when the refugees will arrive, but assumes it will be within in the next month or so. She said she doesn't know which U.S. military bases they will be coming from, either.
SIOUX CITY, IA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire welcomes first resettled Afghan refugees

Buckinghamshire has welcomed its first Afghan refugees after the Taliban took control of the Middle Eastern country. Recent events meant families in the war torn country were looking for a safe home with leaders at Buckinghamshire Council offering to do their bit. It means Afghan nationals will now be able...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy