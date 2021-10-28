Bank of Canada Ends QE, Plunging Gold Prices In CAD

Euro Dips, Dovish ECB Expected, US Bond Yield Spread Narrows. Summary: The Canadian Loonie finished as best performing major after the Bank of Canada announced that it would end its weekly purchases of government bonds and signalled it could hike rates sooner than it thought. The BoC stirred up FX markets, which saw a burst of volatility before steadying. USD/CAD plunged to an overnight low at 1.2300 from a 1.2387 open yesterday, before bouncing to settle at 1.2360 in late New York. Earlier in the day, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) jumped to 0.7536 after Australia’s Q3 Trimmed Mean CPI climbed 0.7%, higher than median expectations at 0.5%. At the close of trading in New York, the Aussie (AUD/USD) eased to 0.7518 (0.7505 yesterday). The Kiwi (NZD/USD edged up to 0.7172 from 0.7163. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, dipped to 93.88 from 93.93 yesterday. Ahead of today’s ECB policy meeting, the Euro finished flat at 1.1600. Sterling (GBP/USD) gradually lost ground against the US Dollar, settling at 1.3737 (1.3762). UK Chancellor Sunak unveiled the UK budget which according to market, amounted to little. The Greenback was lower against the Japanese Yen, settling at 113.85 from 114.13 yesterday. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar saw modest gains. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed at 1.3487 (1.3475) while USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) was last at 33.30 (33.22 yesterday. The Greenback rallied against the Chinese Offshore Yuan (USD/CNH) to 6.3940 from 6.3775.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO