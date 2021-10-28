CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Approves First Interchangeable Biosimilar for Inflammatory Diseases

By HealthDay News
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first interchangeable biosimilar product to Humira (adalimumab) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced. Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), originally approved in 2017 for treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases, is the first monoclonal antibody to be granted “interchangeable” status across various indications in adults: moderately to...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

FDA approves first nasally administered pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced today that it received FDA approval for its nasal pump to deliver a pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye. Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Aptar’s patented Cartridge Pump System (CPS), designed for the multidose delivery of preserved and non-preserved drug formulations, received approval as the device for delivering Oyster Point Pharma’s Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) nasal spray (0.03 mg).
HEALTH
Eyewitness News

FDA approves mixing and matching booster shots

(WFSB) – The Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster shots for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the U.S. The decision for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson was announced on Wednesday. The FDA also said people can mix COVID-19 shots for the booster doses. That means people...
HEALTH
miamitimesonline.com

FDA OKs interchanging COVID vaccines for boosters

U.S. regulators last week signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

FDA approves mixing COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammatory Arthritis#On Children#Disease#Polyarticular#Iii
KQED

FDA Closer to Approving Pfizer Vaccine for Young Kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of Pfizer’s data ahead...
Phramalive.com

FDA Approves New Method for Macular Edema Treatment

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Xipere, the first suprachoroidal injectable medicine for macular edema associated with uveitis, co-developed by Clearside Biomedical and Bausch & Lomb. Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) was approved for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, a form...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Asciminib for Adults With Ph+ CML-CP

Two approval for asciminib were issued by the FDA for the treatment of CML with a Ph+ CML-CP mutation. The FDA has approved granted both an accelerated approval for asciminib (Scemblix) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) for both adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and full approval for adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP with the T315I mutation, according to a press release by Novartis.1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
WebMD

FDA Approves First Nasal Spray for Dry Eye

Oct. 27, 2021 – People with dry eye disease have a new tool for relief after the FDA approved the first nasal spray to treat the disorder. Used twice a day, the solution, brand name Tyrvaya, improves signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. "We're super excited to bring a...
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Asciminib, Drug WithNovel Action in CML

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is typically treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as imatinib (Gleevec) and similar agents, but some patients cannot tolerate these drugs, and for others these drugs eventually stop working, as the tumor cells develop resistance to them. Some of these patients may now find benefit...
ONE

ONE statement on FDA approval of boosters

WASHINGTON — The ONE Campaign issued the below statement today after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the expansion of booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients. This comes amidst an ongoing vaccine access crisis in low-income countries, where some immunocompromised individuals and first responders have yet to receive a single COVID-19 dose.
ophthalmologytimes.com

FDA approves Genentech’s Susvimo

According to the company, Susvimo is a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach for wet AMD and may help people with the disease maintain their vision with as few as two treatments per year. The drug is billed as a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and may help people...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
unmc.edu

CDC, FDA approve Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters

All three COVID-19 vaccinations authorized in the United States now have approval for booster doses. Last month, Pfizer boosters were approved for select populations, including health care workers. This week, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson received a green light for booster doses too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
McKnight's

FDA approves first-ever eye drop that corrects age-related vision loss

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first eye drop to treat presbyopia, a form of progressive, age-related vision loss that often prompts a need for reading glasses. Vuity (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% helps to adjust pupil size. It contracts the sphincter muscle of the iris, constricting the...
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Prevalence of Depression in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a higher prevalence of depression compared against those without IBD, and depression in patients without previous gastrointestinal symptoms is not linked to a future diagnosis of ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn disease (CD); however, patients who experienced gastrointestinal symptoms before experiencing depression are at an increased risk for UC and CD diagnoses, according to study results published in Gut.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 pharma companies working with FDA, NIH to find treatments for rare diseases

Ten drugmakers have partnered with the FDA and National Institutes of Health to form a consortium focused on finding treatments for rare diseases, the FDA announced Oct. 27. The Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium, which also includes five nonprofits, aims to accelerate research and development of gene therapy drugs that can treat the roughly 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

IL-1-driven stromal"“neutrophil interactions define a subset of patients with inflammatory bowel disease that does not respond to therapies

Current inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapies are ineffective in a high proportion of patients. Combining bulk and single-cell transcriptomics, quantitative histopathology and in situ localization across three cohorts of patients with IBD (total n"‰="‰376), we identify coexpressed gene modules within the heterogeneous tissular inflammatory response in IBD that map to distinct histopathological and cellular features (pathotypes). One of these pathotypes is defined by high neutrophil infiltration, activation of fibroblasts and vascular remodeling at sites of deep ulceration. Activated fibroblasts in the ulcer bed display neutrophil-chemoattractant properties that are IL-1R, but not TNF, dependent. Pathotype-associated neutrophil and fibroblast signatures are increased in nonresponders to several therapies across four independent cohorts (total n"‰="‰343). The identification of distinct, localized, tissular pathotypes will aid precision targeting of current therapeutics and provides a biological rationale for IL-1 signaling blockade in ulcerating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WISH-TV

Researcher explains rigorous FDA approval process

What does it take for a vaccine to get FDA approval? The undertaking--to put it mildly--is rigorous. In this episode of Medical Minutes, I speak with Dr. Aaron Lottes, a research professor at Purdue University, who explains the process.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy