Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher, beans are flat to 1 cent lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade hanging just below nearby resistance with stronger action yet again during the day session. Spread action remains firmer so far, along with 279,415 metric tons sold to Mexico on the daily wire. Ethanol margins should support production near term as we continue to try to catch up stocks from low levels.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO