MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local restaurants are seeing costs increase on goods they use to get food to their customers. Everything from the ingredients to the boxes customers take home has increased in price. These increases lead many of these owners and operators to hike up menu prices to adjust for the rising cost of doing business. People are keeping a close watch on their budget, and this is something they notice.

MONROE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO