Congress & Courts

Congressman Rodney Davis 10-28-21

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Dave Gentry...

www.news-gazette.com

Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The Democrats' real Fox News problem

Ask most Democrats, and they’ll tell you the big problem with Fox News is that it spreads disinformation, enabling Republicans to manipulate gullible voters into voting against their own economic interests. After Tuesday’s crushing defeats in Virginia and Pennsylvania, longtime Democratic strategist Ruy Teixeira said the real danger posed to...
IMMIGRATION
State
Illinois State
Washington Post

Weren’t the Democrats supposed to raise taxes on the rich?

House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

MAGA Shit Fight May Land Marjorie Taylor Greene in Legal Hot Water

Two MAGA world luminaries who have spent the better part of a year promoting some of the same election conspiracy theories—Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and QAnon-aligned lawyer Lin Wood—are now pitted against each other in a dispute that could put Greene on the wrong side of a campaign finance violation.
U.S. POLITICS
#Infrastructure#Climate Change
SFist

Marjorie Taylor Greene Event Canceled By SF Republican Party, Excuses Given

It could be that unvaccinated Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't allowed to be present at an event in San Francisco, or that not enough tickets got sold, or the ticketing platform yanked the thing because Greene is a loon and a threat to public health. Or it could be that Greene backed out because she's busy. Whatever the reason, Bay Area activists planning to protest her arrival can cross November 6 off their calendars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The long-dead ‘2020 was stolen’ claim gets more nails in its coffin

It was one year ago Wednesday that the “crime of the century” occurred, according to former president Donald Trump: The 2020 presidential election was stolen by Joe Biden and Democrats. And yet the anniversary of that contest dawned with that ridiculous assertion newly undermined — to the extent that something with literally no foundation can be undermined further.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump's Capitol riot documents case faces steep federal court odds

On Aug. 25, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a request for White House documents pertaining to the Capitol violence and what led up to it. The requested information includes a draft of former President Donald Trump’s speech for the rally that proceeded the mob attack, a memo about potential lawsuits against states that President Joe Biden won, and talking points about alleged election “irregularities” in a Michigan County.
POTUS
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Top Republicans say Virginia victory gives them hope of seizing Senate next year

Republicans say they see signs of a red wave in 2022 after GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin routed former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.Mr Youngkin resoundingly beat Mr McAuliffe, running largely on opposing teaching of “critical race theory,” a niche school of thought that has become a catch-all in the US for teaching about racial inequality and inequities.“I think this shows some wind in our back and wind into their face,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said.Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who has made opposing critical race theory a hallmark of his time in the Senate,...
POLITICS
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

What happens if the House votes on the social spending bill this week without Manchin's blessing

Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a "messaging" bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS

