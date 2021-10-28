Congressman Rodney Davis 10-28-21

Republicans say they see signs of a red wave in 2022 after GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin routed former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.Mr Youngkin resoundingly beat Mr McAuliffe, running largely on opposing teaching of “critical race theory,” a niche school of thought that has become a catch-all in the US for teaching about racial inequality and inequities.“I think this shows some wind in our back and wind into their face,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said.Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who has made opposing critical race theory a hallmark of his time in the Senate,...
