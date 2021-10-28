CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS Covid Pass deemed equivalent to EU Digital Certificate

By Ben Ireland
Travel Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s NHS Covid pass is to be accepted by the European Union as an equivalent to its Digital Covid Certificate from tomorrow. The European Commission confirmed the update today for both the UK and Armenia’s certification...

travelweekly.co.uk

