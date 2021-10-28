NHS Covid Pass deemed equivalent to EU Digital Certificate

From today, the UK’s NHS Covid Pass will be accepted by all EU countries as an equivalent to their own Digital Covid Certificate.The move, confirmed by the European Commission yesterday, simplifies travel across various countries that demand proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.For example, until today, Britons travelling in the Netherlands had to be tested every 24 hours, albeit for free, in order to gain access to pubs, restaurants and museums.The EU Commission tweeted: “Good news for travellers to the UK and Armenia! Today, we adopted two new decisions certifying that Covid-19 certificates issued by these two countries are...
