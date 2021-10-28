Bobby Kotick Pledges to Cut His Salary to Address Activision’s Toxic Culture

Video game giant Activision Blizzard on Tuesday said it is delaying eagerly-awaited sequels to its hit Diablo and Overwatch franchises as it deals with upheaval due to workplace conditions. "In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of individuals across the company," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said on an earnings call. "As we have worked with new leadership at Blizzard, and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential." More than Activision 20 employees have "exited" the gaming giant, the company said last month in a staff email, following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO