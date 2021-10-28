CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Kotick Pledges to Cut His Salary to Address Activision’s Toxic Culture

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Activision’s earnings report, the publisher’s CEO, Bobby Kotick has pledged to cut his CEO salary to the minimum until the company’s Board of Directors has reached the “transformational gender-related goals” Kotick has laid out in an open letter to all employees. Kotick has been one of the...

www.cgmagonline.com

AFP

Activision delays two games amid workplace turmoil

Video game giant Activision Blizzard on Tuesday said it is delaying eagerly-awaited sequels to its hit Diablo and Overwatch franchises as it deals with upheaval due to workplace conditions. "In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of individuals across the company," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said on an earnings call. "As we have worked with new leadership at Blizzard, and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential." More than Activision 20 employees have "exited" the gaming giant, the company said last month in a staff email, following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.
IRVINE, CA
protocol.com

Activision Blizzard's CEO took a pay cut. Workers are still angry.

On Thursday, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced that he's reducing his salary to $62,500, the lowest amount allowed under California law. The company is so mired in scandal, lawsuits and investigations that even the CEO announcing he's taking a massive pay cut probably will not calm the storm. Protocol spoke to employees who say the move is just an effort to assuage investors ahead of the company's Tuesday earnings call and it doesn't go far enough.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Bobby Kotick Wants His Salary Reduced to Legal Minimum

Activision's CEO will be earning significantly less. Bobby Kotick has asked to reduce his salary to the minimum allowed by law. He also revealed a plan to prevent cases of bullying and sexual harassment in his company. Bobby Kotick will be earning significantly less than before from now on. The...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

SOC Investment Group: Bobby Kotick paycut "falls short of lasting changes"

News that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is reducing his salary and compensation has been praised by some, but still faces criticism from SOC Investment Group. The organisation, which has been spearheading a campaign against oversized executive pay at companies such as Activision Blizzard and EA, told GamesIndustry.biz that it was pleased to see Kotick's voluntary paycut but is concerned by the lack of a defined period for which it will last.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Activision Blizzard ends forced arbitration as CEO takes a massive pay cut

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a letter updating employees on the further steps he and the company will take to change its image in the wake of multiple sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits. Most notably, Kotick says that Activision Blizzard will employ a zero-tolerance harassment policy, waive arbitration in sexual harassment and discrimination claims, and the billion-dollar-net-worth CEO will take a massive pay cut — earning only $62,500 per year in total compensation until the board of directors feels certain diversity, equity, and inclusion goals are met. (Earlier this year, Activision Blizzard shareholders approved a $155 million pay package for Kotick.)
BUSINESS
Inverse

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick's pay cut is an empty public gesture

Activision Blizzard needs to change. That has been the widespread sentiment of gamers, developers, and journalists in the video game industry ever since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing first reported allegations of sexual and discriminatory misconduct as part of a lawsuit filed in July 2021. The Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher was slow to respond, but CEO Bobby Kotick has finally outlined some of the fundamental changes that are coming — and they are not enough.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Activision CEO Seeks Large Pay Cut, Links It to Gender-Related Goals

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has asked the company's board to reduce his total compensation to $62,500, at a time when the owner of the "Call of Duty" franchise is battling claims over sexual harassment and discrimination at its workplace. Kotick, who received a total...
BUSINESS
Game Informer Online

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Says He’ll Receive Minimum Wage Pay Until “Transformational Gender-Related Goals” Are Met

In an open letter released today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick says he’ll be receiving the California minimum wage for salaried employees until the company’s Board of Directors has achieved “transformational gender-related goals.”. Kotick laid out those goals in the letter released today, as first reported by Video Games Chronicle,...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick takes pay cut ahead of earnings report

Activision’s top executive wants to make it obvious that he is taking measures to address the publisher’s problems. In a letter to employees, Kotick identified those issues as the company’s ongoing battle against its own toxic workplace culture. But these steps also come at a time when Activision has few potential hit games in its pipeline. The publisher plans to report earnings next week, and Kotick may find himself having to explain why growth is slowing even as the company remained a hostile place to work for many people.
BUSINESS
pcinvasion.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick takes a significant salary cut amidst ongoing lawsuit

In an open letter published today, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has outlined plans to take his company forward. Following the harassment and discrimination lawsuit held against Activision Blizzard, Kotick has received increasing pressure to take action. As part of his response, Kotick has announced that he will be taking a salary cut until the publisher’s toxic culture is addressed.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard partly meets some worker demands, dramatically cuts Bobby Kotick’s compensation

At 5:15 a.m. EDT this morning, Activision-Blizzard’s PR team dropped a lengthy letter from CEO Bobby Kotick, addressing everything from the ongoing pandemic to the ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination scandal plaguing Blizzard. Yeah, it’s been a year. Kotick essentially reiterates his previously communicated position that the company let down its workers but that he believes progress has been made – and he actually concedes slightly on some of the worker demands.
BUSINESS

