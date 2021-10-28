Football Tickets this Week vs Dreher

It’s nearly time for Thursday Night Football to kick off, and it will pair two quality teams in the AFC who have injury concerns at quarterback. The Browns have a banged up Baker Mayfield and the Broncos a banged up Teddy Bridgewater, and that could impact this matchup. The Browns should be one of the best teams in the AFC and may still get there, while the Broncos are probably doomed playing in one of the toughest divisions in football, but have been good enough to stay afloat nonetheless. I have the Browns in this one, but it has the potential to be that always-to-be-cherished quality Thursday Night game either way.

