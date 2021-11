Class of 2023 sharpshooter George Washington III has committed to Ohio State, becoming the program's top recruit since D'Angelo Russell joined the Buckeyes in 2014. "There was no point in continuing to search when I had already found the school I wanted," Washington told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I was looking for a school that needed someone like me to produce and make things happen at a position of need. I love their style of play."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO