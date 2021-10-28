On proper pronunciation

It’s often said that love is the only thing in life worth living for. It’s also one of the few things in life which can make or break you. Love has a way of making people feel vulnerable, and when it goes wrong, it doesn’t take much to shatter our sense of self-worth. But while breakups are difficult, sometimes even devastating, they’re also an inevitable part of life, and there’s no getting away from them entirely. So how should we deal with them? How do we cope with this giant blow to our happiness? The answer isn’t always easy. Everyone copes differently depending on their personality type, circumstances, and needs at the time. However, there is some general advice which seems to help most people. So here’s how you can begin to move on after a breakup and get yourselves back on track.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO