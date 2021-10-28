Strikingly Colorful Flowers Next Best Thing Next to Pansies

Monica Nelson has always been drawn to flowers. Growing up in Athens, Georgia, she was constantly surrounded by acres of botanical gardens. (Her hometown is the birthplace of America’s first Garden Club, which was established back in 1891.) But what Monica appreciates most about flowers is their role as devices to tell time in relation to the seasons, and all the variety of ways that they can be used. Wilder Quarterly, a gardening magazine that she founded in 2011, served as a primer for much of the work that Monica is doing now within the contemporary horticulture space. The art director, graphic designer, and writer recently took this passion to the next level with Edible Flowers: How, Why, and When We Eat Flowers.
