Strikingly Colorful Flowers Next Best Thing Next to Pansies

Pansies (and violas) are a great addition to the winter garden. They are cheerful, come in a kaleidoscope of colors, and bloom through the winter months when little else is flowering. Pansies are the most planted fall and winter annual (or tender perennial) and it is for a good reason. They have either large or small blooms, come in an array of colors and bloom their heads off all winter long with a little care. You plant them in the fall and they bloom well into the spring, lighting up the landscape for many months. Sometimes they are looking so pretty that it’s hard for me to pull mine up to plant my summer annuals in the spring.

