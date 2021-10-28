CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. — Like many companies in trouble before it, Facebook is changing its name and logo. Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the ” metaverse.”...

