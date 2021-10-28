CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Firmware is out! Get your root on!

xda-developers
 5 days ago

I have Magisk installed. Here is what I did to have root....

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Nvidia releases firmware update to let you get into your BIOS again

Nvidia has released a firmware update for the RTX 3080 Ti, and the RTX 3060, one that addresses a problem with the screen blanking when using DisplayPort. Currently, the screen will only turn on once your OS loads, which makes getting into the BIOS problematic. Given the need for users to get into the BIOS to turn on TPM options in preparation for Windows 11, this is obviously a timely fix.
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Surface Firmware Updates Are Out for Laptop 2 and Pro 7+

Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Laptop 2. October 2021 updates bring device stability and reliability improvements and address Pro 7+'s CPU throttle to 0.19Ghz issue. Following Surface firmware updates are out for Laptop 2. Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0: Surface Dock 2 Firmware...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

X96max firmware problem

Before I post my question, I want to heartily and with full heart thank xda forums guys and girls who are keeping the website working, and people who have solved my problem before in my previous thread. A real thanks from heart. So today guys I have a problem. The...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Img#Canary
Macworld

Get the most out of your Mac with lifetime access to a trio of media organizers

Consumers around the world consistently turn to Apple for their products’ sleek, modern design and reliably high performance. However, constant changes in technology can sometimes make using devices to consume things like media difficult (think watching a DVD in the streaming era). Thankfully, this high-powered software trio makes managing your media a breeze.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Fastboot "FAILED (remote: 'unknown command') - Moto G8 [blackjack]

New to this forum, apologies if I mess something up! I'm trying to install Graphene or LineageOS on my Moto G8, but am running into issues getting the OEM unlock code to get the unlock key from Motorola. Fastboot is working -- when I run fastboot devices in my Command Prompt (I'm on W11), it shows me my phone's S# and "fastboot" next to it. However, when I try to run anything else (flashing and OEM commands), I receive this error:
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

[Mod] Android 11 signature spoofing

This script can be used for adding signature spoofing to android 11. It has been tested on the exynoobs build of LineageOS 18.1. I do not know if this works in OneUI, It probably does not!!!! (but hey, give it a try and post in the comments) This can be...
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Score this HP Chromebook for $99, today only

If you need a new Chromebook for lightweight tasks, it’s your lucky day. Today only, Best Buy is selling an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for an insane $99. This isn’t a jaw-dropping device, but it’ll get the job done and the price is definitely right. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Central Time.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
The Hacker News

This New Android Malware Can Gain Root Access to Your Smartphones

An unidentified threat actor has been linked to a new Android malware strain that features the ability to root smartphones and take complete control over infected smartphones while simultaneously taking steps to evade detection. The malware has been named "AbstractEmu" owing to its use of code abstraction and anti-emulation checks...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Get the Best Performance Out of Your Subwoofer

Place the subwoofer between the two main speakers and away from the front wall or on a side wall between the front and rear walls. If a cable has to encounter other wiring, do your best to have them cross at 90 degrees. Adjust the crossover, set the subwoofer volume...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Oculus Go VR Headset Gets Root Access, No Jailbreak Needed

The Oculus Go, Facebook’s first generation standalone VR headset, hit the market back in 2018 but it’s taken until now for owners to get an official unlocked OS build. The release was hinted at by former Oculus CTO John Carmack in a recent Tweet as something he had been pushing for years. This opens the hardware completely, allowing root access without the need for an unofficial jailbreak.
ELECTRONICS
sirusgaming.com

PS5 Gets New Firmware Update After Earlier Version Launched Days Ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released yet another PS5 firmware update despite its earlier release, which was just a few days ago. A new update for the PS5 console has just rolled out recently and it was just roughly two weeks since the recent one. The newest one is version number 21.02-04.03.00 and has the usual file size of 913 MB for download. The only strange part of this was the early release since most updates roll out months after the previous one.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy