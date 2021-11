Right off the heels of an unexpected reaction for his single “Me, You, and the Moon”, Alek Sandar returns. Shining brighter than ever and standing with an unbreakable faith in his music. What felt like sexual orientation discrimination for the positive representation of bisexuality in his music video for “Me, You, and the Moon”, Alek Sandar reached out to his fans and the media for support when major labels showed the lack thereof. The loving reaction from fans and social media uplifted his spirits. He is now back with a fresh upbeat single to remind everyone that he isn’t going anywhere. Collaborating with dance producers Voster and Gallardo, “Paradise” is a catchy and heartfelt EDM pop track. With the makings that can make every listener feel free and alive.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO